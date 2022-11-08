Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Acquired by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,730 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $26,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Shell during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Shell during the second quarter worth $27,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SHEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($35.69) to GBX 3,200 ($36.85) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($31.09) to GBX 2,550 ($29.36) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday. ING Group raised Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Grupo Santander cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,119.38.

Shell Stock Down 0.8 %

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shares of SHEL traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.38. 48,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,923,131. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.47. The company has a market cap of $202.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.68. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.45%.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.