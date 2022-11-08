Shiba Inu (SHIB) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $326.22 Million

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One Shiba Inu token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Shiba Inu has a market cap of $6.49 billion and approximately $326.22 million worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu’s launch date was August 2nd, 2020. Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 tokens. The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy. The official website for Shiba Inu is shibatoken.com. Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Shiba Inu is medium.com/@allhailtheshiba/all-hail-the-shiba-an-experiment-in-decentralization-87e3792e92f2.

Shiba Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIB is an experiment in decentralized spontaneous community building. SHIB token is the project first token and allows users to hold Billions or even Trillions of them. SHIBA INU is a 100% decentralized community experiment that claims that 1/2 the tokens have been sent to Vitalik Buterin and the other half were locked to a Uniswap pool and the keys burned.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shiba Inu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shiba Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

