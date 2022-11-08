Shimon Hatzir Sells 4,620 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Stock

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 4,620 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $462,415.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shimon Hatzir also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 8th, Shimon Hatzir sold 4,526 shares of Ormat Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total transaction of $439,927.20.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

Ormat Technologies stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.09. The company had a trading volume of 506,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,252. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 84.82, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.32 and a one year high of $101.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.66 and a 200 day moving average of $84.82.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.34%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORA shares. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Sunday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

