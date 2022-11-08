SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Morgan Stanley

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.94% from the company’s current price.

SIBN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on SI-BONE from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SI-BONE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SI-BONE to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

SI-BONE Stock Performance

SIBN traded down $1.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.90. 4,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,594. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.81 million, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 8.90 and a quick ratio of 7.91. SI-BONE has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

Insider Transactions at SI-BONE

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 51.84% and a negative net margin of 69.36%. The business had revenue of $25.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SI-BONE will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laura Francis sold 5,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $90,737.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 326,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,081.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Laura Francis sold 5,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $90,737.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 326,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,081.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $29,548.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,230.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,916 shares of company stock valued at $468,710 in the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SI-BONE

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in SI-BONE by 15.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 8.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the period.

SI-BONE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.