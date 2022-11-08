Siacoin (SC) Market Capitalization Achieves $172.13 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 7th. Siacoin has a market cap of $172.13 million and approximately $4.75 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Siacoin has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,555.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000541 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.01 or 0.00330843 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00020256 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00121779 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.41 or 0.00760936 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.46 or 0.00571413 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000804 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004826 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.43 or 0.00230734 BTC.
Siacoin Profile
Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,499,842,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.
Buying and Selling Siacoin
