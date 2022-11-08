Simon Quick Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,073 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 0.7% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030,248 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,042,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,130,000 after buying an additional 3,884,494 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,032 shares during the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $130,586,000. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 33,295,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502,468 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $39.62 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $53.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day moving average of $41.20.

