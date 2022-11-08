SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Hits $0.0451 on Major Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for $0.0451 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $50.57 million and $4.97 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,178.89 or 1.00085607 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00008654 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007599 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00044071 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00041668 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00022994 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005387 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 83.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003910 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00235982 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,214,799,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,121,133,421 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,214,799,455.2394464 with 1,121,133,421.4519937 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.05103153 USD and is down -17.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $5,452,767.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.