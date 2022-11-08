SingularityNET Hits 1-Day Volume of $10.48 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0553 or 0.00000269 BTC on major exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $66.97 million and approximately $10.48 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 10% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,576.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008589 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006244 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00020657 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00039743 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00047453 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000363 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00022826 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004790 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00250877 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,214,799,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,704,716 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,214,799,455.2394464 with 1,121,133,421.4519937 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.06205234 USD and is up 18.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $30,913,506.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

