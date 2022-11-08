Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target Cut to C$26.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SCCAF. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.14.

Sleep Country Canada Stock Performance

Shares of Sleep Country Canada stock remained flat at $16.34 during midday trading on Tuesday. 75 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.85 and a 200 day moving average of $19.50. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $31.56.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

