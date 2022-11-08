Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target Cut to C$24.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ZZZ. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$34.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TD Securities cut their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday.
Sleep Country Canada Stock Performance
Shares of TSE ZZZ traded up C$0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$21.36. The stock had a trading volume of 89,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,615. The firm has a market cap of C$764.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$19.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$23.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.89.
About Sleep Country Canada
Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.
Featured Stories
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
- 3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.