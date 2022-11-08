Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target Cut to C$24.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ZZZ. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$34.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TD Securities cut their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Sleep Country Canada Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ZZZ traded up C$0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$21.36. The stock had a trading volume of 89,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,615. The firm has a market cap of C$764.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$19.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$23.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.89.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada ( TSE:ZZZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$251.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$261.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sleep Country Canada will post 3.2200002 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.