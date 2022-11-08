SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Upgraded at Loop Capital

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Loop Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $2.00 to $1.15 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.52.

SDC stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.66. The company had a trading volume of 81,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,447. The company has a market capitalization of $256.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average of $1.21. SmileDirectClub has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $5.42.

SmileDirectClub ( NASDAQ:SDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $125.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDC. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 9.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

