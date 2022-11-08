Smooth Love Potion Price Hits $0.0030 on Major Exchanges (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Smooth Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $126.16 million and approximately $38.17 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smooth Love Potion token can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Smooth Love Potion alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.71 or 0.00561318 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,351.88 or 0.29248843 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion Profile

Smooth Love Potion’s genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,680,609,357 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,680,580,001 tokens. Smooth Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Smooth Love Potion is medium.com/@axieinfinity. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smooth Love Potion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smooth Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smooth Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smooth Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.