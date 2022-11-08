SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Price Target Lowered to C$33.00 at Raymond James

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday.

SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Performance

Shares of SNCAF stock opened at $17.88 on Monday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $28.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.74.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

