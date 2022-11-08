Societe Generale Trims ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Target Price to €12.50

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Societe Generale from €14.00 ($14.00) to €12.50 ($12.50) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ING. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.50) to €14.00 ($14.00) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €12.00 ($12.00) to €15.00 ($15.00) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €11.50 ($11.50) to €11.75 ($11.75) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €14.50 ($14.50) to €14.70 ($14.70) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.53.

ING Groep Trading Up 2.1 %

ING stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.63. ING Groep has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $15.97. The stock has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ING Groep

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ING. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in ING Groep in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in ING Groep by 112.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in ING Groep in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in ING Groep by 68.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

