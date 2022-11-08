Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) PT Raised to €97.00 at Barclays

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from €90.00 ($90.00) to €97.00 ($97.00) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SDXAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sodexo from €74.00 ($74.00) to €93.00 ($93.00) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sodexo from €90.00 ($90.00) to €100.00 ($100.00) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Sodexo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sodexo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sodexo from €94.00 ($94.00) to €105.00 ($105.00) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Get Sodexo alerts:

Sodexo Stock Performance

Shares of Sodexo stock opened at $18.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.57. Sodexo has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $19.75.

Sodexo Company Profile

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.