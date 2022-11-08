SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Cut to $370.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at B. Riley from $377.00 to $370.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 75.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SEDG. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $419.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $306.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.58.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $211.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 82.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.22. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $190.15 and a 1-year high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

In other news, Director More Avery sold 3,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $306,884.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 540,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,028,220.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.75, for a total value of $1,538,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 162,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,931,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director More Avery sold 3,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $306,884.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 540,101 shares in the company, valued at $45,028,220.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,178 shares of company stock worth $3,530,473 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 431.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

