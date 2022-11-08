SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Increased to $316.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $306.00 to $316.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.55% from the stock’s previous close.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $315.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $419.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.29.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $211.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 82.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.22. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $190.15 and a 52-week high of $389.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other news, Director More Avery sold 3,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $306,884.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 540,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,028,220.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.75, for a total value of $1,538,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 162,248 shares in the company, valued at $49,931,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director More Avery sold 3,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $306,884.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 540,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,028,220.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,178 shares of company stock worth $3,530,473 over the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 431.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

