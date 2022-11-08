SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Price Target Cut to $10.50 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.00 to $10.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SWI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of SolarWinds to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.92.
Shares of SWI stock opened at $8.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. SolarWinds has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $17.17.
SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.
