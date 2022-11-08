SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Price Target Cut to $10.50 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.00 to $10.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SWI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of SolarWinds to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.92.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

SolarWinds Price Performance

Shares of SWI stock opened at $8.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. SolarWinds has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $17.17.

Institutional Trading of SolarWinds

About SolarWinds

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWI. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 25.1% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 120,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 24,150 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 15,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,809 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 1st quarter worth about $2,256,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.