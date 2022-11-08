Solvay (OTC:SLVYY) Price Target Increased to €119.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Solvay (OTC:SLVYY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from €98.00 ($98.00) to €119.00 ($119.00) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SLVYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Solvay from €108.00 ($108.00) to €110.00 ($110.00) in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Solvay from €135.00 ($135.00) to €125.00 ($125.00) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Solvay from €120.00 ($120.00) to €110.00 ($110.00) in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solvay presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.80.

SLVYY stock opened at $9.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average of $8.72. Solvay has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $12.79.

Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.

