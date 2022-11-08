Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.

Sonoco Products has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 39 years. Sonoco Products has a dividend payout ratio of 33.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sonoco Products to earn $5.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.8%.

Sonoco Products Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SON stock opened at $58.50 on Tuesday. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $67.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth $221,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on SON shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

See Also

