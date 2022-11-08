Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.40-$6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sonoco Products also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.20-$1.30 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SON. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sonoco Products from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Sunday, October 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Sonoco Products from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.29.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Shares of SON traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.58. 8,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,066. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.37. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $67.06.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.21. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Sonoco Products by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.