S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $387.19.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 price objective (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $319.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.15.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&P Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 273.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in S&P Global by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.