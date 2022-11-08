SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Position Increased by Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.18 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $46.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.35.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.