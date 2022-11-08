SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Holdings Raised by Lansing Street Advisors

Lansing Street Advisors increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 326.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.4% of Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,778,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $682,506,000 after acquiring an additional 41,099 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $395,027,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,694,000 after buying an additional 381,458 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,542,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,623,000 after buying an additional 97,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,307,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,154,000 after acquiring an additional 203,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $155.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,840,034. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.07. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

