SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Towerpoint Wealth LLC

Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 326.0% in the second quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 10,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 139,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,648,000 after purchasing an additional 50,285 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,003.4% in the second quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 24,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,180,000 after buying an additional 22,566 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 26,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $159.36. 440,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,443,867. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.89.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

