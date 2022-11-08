SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is Aire Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Aire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 460,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,947 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 4.7% of Aire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Aire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $13,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPDW. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.47. The company had a trading volume of 26,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,428,361. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.23. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $38.03.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

