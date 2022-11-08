SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SDY stock opened at $122.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.14. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.55 and a fifty-two week high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.