SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 780.5% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 32,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 28,848 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,154,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $122.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.14. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

