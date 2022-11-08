SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) Stock Price Up 0.6%

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR – Get Rating) rose 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.74 and last traded at $55.61. Approximately 23,659 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 90,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.28.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 5,885.6% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter.

