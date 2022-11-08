Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Has $286,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lowered its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,499 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in General Electric by 1.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in General Electric by 2.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 8.5% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Electric from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Electric from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.93.

General Electric Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE GE opened at $83.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Electric has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.79%.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.