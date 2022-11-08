Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.55-$3.57 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Shares of SRC traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,907. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.24. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $49.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.34.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 73.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

