Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.
Sprott has a dividend payout ratio of 67.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Sprott Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SII opened at $36.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.93 million, a PE ratio of 45.53 and a beta of 1.08. Sprott has a fifty-two week low of $29.76 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.
Institutional Trading of Sprott
Sprott Company Profile
Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.
