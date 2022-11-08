Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

Sprott has a dividend payout ratio of 67.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE SII opened at $36.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.93 million, a PE ratio of 45.53 and a beta of 1.08. Sprott has a fifty-two week low of $29.76 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SII. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprott by 20.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprott by 87.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Sprott by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

