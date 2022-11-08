Stabilus (ETR:STM) Shares Up 4.6%

Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €57.55 ($57.55) and last traded at €57.20 ($57.20). 34,776 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 36,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at €54.70 ($54.70).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is €52.03 and its 200 day moving average price is €50.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.61.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

