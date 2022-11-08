Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Acquires 448 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $231.98. 20,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,826. The company has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.71 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.55.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,478 shares of company stock worth $11,472,458 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on LHX. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $332.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.36.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

