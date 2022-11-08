Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,614 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,492 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 92.7% during the second quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 28,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 13,694 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 48.8% during the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,045,171 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $222,208,000 after purchasing an additional 16,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 93,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,331 shares of company stock worth $20,924,820 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.1 %

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,254,961. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.26 and its 200 day moving average is $107.10. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

