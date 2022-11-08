Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Buys 31,085 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1,036.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,085 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 1,137.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BX shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $134.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.43.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX stock traded up $1.42 on Tuesday, hitting $93.60. 84,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,561,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.54 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The stock has a market cap of $65.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.26 and a 200 day moving average of $98.29.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $6,386,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,295,000 shares in the company, valued at $365,266,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $6,386,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,295,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,266,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,961,000 shares of company stock worth $109,645,500. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.