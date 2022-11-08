Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,084 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.9% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $7.80 on Tuesday, reaching $552.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,251. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.00 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $522.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $514.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on UNH shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $635.00 to $615.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.