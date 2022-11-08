Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Increases Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,685,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,437,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,467,984,000 after purchasing an additional 755,657 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Truist Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,815,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $839,341,000 after purchasing an additional 54,566 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,294,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $810,526,000 after purchasing an additional 221,798 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 70.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,788,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $668,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889,702 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.85.

NYSE TFC traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.52. 81,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,007,842. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The company has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.97 and its 200-day moving average is $47.29.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

