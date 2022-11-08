Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FRSH. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Freshworks during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Freshworks during the first quarter worth about $59,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Freshworks by 1,141.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. 31.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FRSH. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Freshworks from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Freshworks from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Freshworks from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshworks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.77.

Shares of FRSH stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.67. The stock had a trading volume of 37,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 0.58. Freshworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $41.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average is $14.19.

In other news, major shareholder Leaders 3 Gp Associates Accel acquired 439,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.66 per share, with a total value of $6,446,119.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,658,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,310,282.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Freshworks news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $76,506.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,940 shares in the company, valued at $260,300.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leaders 3 Gp Associates Accel acquired 439,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.66 per share, with a total value of $6,446,119.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,658,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,310,282.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,626,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,932,894 and sold 63,164 shares valued at $854,118. Corporate insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

