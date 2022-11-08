Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Sells 451 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,702 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 3.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,862 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 112.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,067 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 7,970 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 0.8% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,346 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 2.5% during the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apriem Advisors lifted its position in shares of Target by 30.6% during the second quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 2,730 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $4.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.99. 109,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,269,140. The firm has a market cap of $75.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TGT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.22.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

