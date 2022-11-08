State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 10,300 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 162,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in General Mills were worth $12,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GIS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,049 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,413,000 after purchasing an additional 786,443 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in General Mills by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,562,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,594,000 after purchasing an additional 743,351 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after purchasing an additional 75,902 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in General Mills by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,227,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,700,000 after purchasing an additional 842,191 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,575 shares of company stock valued at $7,701,172. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

NYSE GIS opened at $79.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.56 and a 200-day moving average of $74.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.41 and a 1-year high of $82.10. The firm has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.47%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

