State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,223 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $11,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.1% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 45.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 756,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,486,000 after purchasing an additional 49,969 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 222.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,408 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 84,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,850,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

CDNS stock opened at $146.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.32 and a 52-week high of $194.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.41.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.39, for a total value of $42,097.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,189 shares in the company, valued at $15,860,485.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.42, for a total transaction of $259,847.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,284 shares in the company, valued at $17,019,015.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.39, for a total value of $42,097.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 94,189 shares in the company, valued at $15,860,485.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,456 shares of company stock valued at $50,276,173 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.75.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

