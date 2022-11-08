State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 2,600 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $14,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 529.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.88.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

About IDEXX Laboratories

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $385.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $346.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.06 and a 52-week high of $664.70. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.14.

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Featured Articles

