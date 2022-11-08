State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $11,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Global Payments by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 5.6% during the second quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in Global Payments by 1.3% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 8,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 117.6% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.55.

Global Payments Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE GPN opened at $99.14 on Tuesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.99 and a 12 month high of $153.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 450.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.31 and its 200 day moving average is $120.93.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.48. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 454.57%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at $27,405,158.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Articles

