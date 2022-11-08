State of Michigan Retirement System Has $10.26 Million Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $10,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,128,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 19.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,395,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,008,000 after buying an additional 1,054,265 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 10.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,071,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,749,000 after buying an additional 912,942 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 311.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 824,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,898,000 after buying an additional 624,359 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 8.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,028,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,542,000 after acquiring an additional 531,500 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MNST opened at $98.90 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.78 and a fifty-two week high of $100.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.01 and its 200 day moving average is $90.58.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MNST. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

