State of Michigan Retirement System Has $12.75 Million Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Sempra were worth $12,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SRE. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 70.8% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $149.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.86. Sempra has a 1 year low of $119.56 and a 1 year high of $176.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.24%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sempra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

