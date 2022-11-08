State of Michigan Retirement System Has $14.46 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,968 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $14,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 11.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Winning Points Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the first quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.22.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of SHW opened at $221.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

