State of Michigan Retirement System Has $9.71 Million Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,854 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $9,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EA. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.1% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.1% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,683 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $101,032.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,905.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $101,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,905.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total transaction of $174,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,261. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 65,432 shares of company stock worth $8,434,946 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $132.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $146.59. The stock has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.80.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

