State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 11,500 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $13,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in American Electric Power by 2.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 170,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 8.9% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $88.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.98.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.90.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.