State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 9,900 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $10,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,826,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,432,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,006 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,203,000 after acquiring an additional 942,651 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 196.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,433,000 after acquiring an additional 823,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,082,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,980,792,000 after acquiring an additional 730,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,335,000.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of A stock opened at $138.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.36. The company has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $165.68.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $881,495.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at $24,897,589.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $881,495.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,897,589.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $258,437.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,237.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,534 shares of company stock worth $3,842,160 over the last three months.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

